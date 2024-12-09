Barcelona and Real Madrid to face fourth-division clubs in third round of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid will face fourth-division clubs in the third round of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona will take on Barbastro which upset top-tier Espanyol in the second round. Madrid will face Deportiva Minera. Both powerhouses had byes in the previous rounds as they are playing in the Spanish Super Cup. Last year’s Copa finalists Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao also are entering the competition in this round because they are in the Super Cup. Barbastro lost 3-2 to Barcelona at the same stage in last year’s edition of the Copa. Two other fourth-division clubs advanced to the third round. Pontevedra will host Mallorca and Logrones will play against Athletic.

