Barcelona and Real Madrid return to action after injuries to Gavi, Vinícius and Camavinga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid will be without three of their top young players when the Spanish league returns this weekend, after they were injured during the international break. Barcelona visits Rayo Vallecano after midfielder Gavi seriously injured his knee while playing for Spain. Madrid visits Cadiz on Sunday needing to find replacements for forward Vinícius Júnior and versatile midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Leader Girona hosts Athletic Bilbao on Monday. The surprising Catalan club leads Madrid by two points and Barcelona by four.

