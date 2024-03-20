Barcelona and PSG win their away matches in first leg of Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Barcelona players celebrate Caroline Graham Hansen, second left, goal during the quarterfinal of the Women's Champions League soccer match between SK Brann Kvinner and FC Barcelona at Åsane Arena in Bergen, Norway, Wednesday March 20, 2024. (Paul S. Amundsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul S. Amundsen]

LONDON (AP) — Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain scored second-half winners in their away victories in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. Defending champion Barcelona defeated Norwegian team Brann 2-1 and PSG earlier beat Swedish club Häcken by the same score. Salma Paralluelo gave Barcelona the win with a low left-footed shot from inside the area in the 72nd minute for her competition-leading sixth goal this season. PSG defeated Häcken in Gothenburg with a 74th-minute winner by Tabitha Chawinga.

