Barcelona and PSG win their away matches in first leg of Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain scored second-half winners in their away victories in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals. Defending champion Barcelona defeated Norwegian team Brann 2-1 and PSG earlier beat Swedish club Häcken by the same score. Salma Paralluelo gave Barcelona the win with a low left-footed shot from inside the area in the 72nd minute for her competition-leading sixth goal this season. PSG defeated Häcken in Gothenburg with a 74th-minute winner by Tabitha Chawinga.

