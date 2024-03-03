Barcelona and Girona fail to take advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Girona have failed to take advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble in the Spanish league. Defending champion Barcelona was held 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao and Girona lost 1-0 at Mallorca. The Catalan clubs missed their chance to make up ground on league leader Madrid, which drew 2-2 at Valencia on Saturday. The weekend’s results meant that Madrid increased its lead over second-place Girona to seven points and stayed eight points ahead of third-place Barcelona. Atletico Madrid strengthened its grip on fourth place with a 2-1 win over Real Betis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.