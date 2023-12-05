Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo back surgery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen needs back surgery and could lose his starting spot with Germany’s national team ahead of the European Championship. Barcelona says Ter Stegen will undergo a surgical procedure to address lower back issues that have been bothering him recently. The Catalan club did not say for how long he is expected to be sidelined. Ter Stegen played in eight of Germany’s first nine games in 2023 after regular starter Manuel Neuer broke his leg in December 2022 while on a ski trip following the World Cup. Neuer is fit again and playing regularly with Bayern Munich.

