Barcelona acquires João Félix and João Cancelo on loan on final day of transfer market

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has acquired Portugal players João Félix and João Cancelo on loan just before the summer transfer window closed. Félix arrived from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City to reinforce a Barcelona side that wants to defend its Spanish league title and return to the elite of Europe by once again challenging for the Champions League. Barcelona loan Ansu Fati to Brighton and Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa on a busy day while its top Spanish rivals remained quiet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.