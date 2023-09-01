Barcelona acquires João Félix and João Cancelo on loan on final day of transfer market

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2022. Barcelona announced Friday Sept. 1, 2023, that Portugal forward Joao Felix will join the Spanish champions on loan from Atletico Madrid for this season. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has acquired Portugal players João Félix and João Cancelo on loan just before the summer transfer window closed. Félix arrived from Atletico Madrid and Cancelo from Manchester City to reinforce a Barcelona side that wants to defend its Spanish league title and return to the elite of Europe by once again challenging for the Champions League. Barcelona loan Ansu Fati to Brighton and Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa on a busy day while its top Spanish rivals remained quiet.

