Barça wins 11th straight game, opens 11-point lead in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona keeps on winning at the top of the Spanish league and moving further away from Real Madrid. Barcelona beat Villarreal 1-0 on the road on Sunday to extend its winning streak to 11 matches in all competitions and its lead over second-place Madrid to 11 points. Madrid won the Club World Cup on Saturday and has played a game less than Barcelona. Memphis Depay scored in the 88th minute for his first goal since joining from Barcelona as 10-man Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Celta Vigo to stay fourth.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Barcelona's Pedri, left, celebrates with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Barcelona, at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Barcelona's Pedri celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Barcelona, at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
