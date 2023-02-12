Barça wins 11th straight game, opens 11-point lead in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona keeps on winning at the top of the Spanish league and moving further away from Real Madrid. Barcelona beat Villarreal 1-0 on the road on Sunday to extend its winning streak to 11 matches in all competitions and its lead over second-place Madrid to 11 points. Madrid won the Club World Cup on Saturday and has played a game less than Barcelona. Memphis Depay scored in the 88th minute for his first goal since joining from Barcelona as 10-man Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Celta Vigo to stay fourth.

