Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — Barcelona has closed its disappointing Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen. Barcelona had already been eliminated in advance, while Plzen had already finished last in Group C. Ferran Torres scored twice and Marcos Alonso and teenager Pablo Torre scored a goal each for the Catalan club. The hosts got on the board with a pair of goals by Tomás Chorý. Barcelona’s only other group-stage victory had been 5-1 against Plzen in their opener. It then lost 2-0 at Bayern Munich and 1-0 at Inter Milan. Bayern and Inter both advanced to the next round.
Barcelona's Marcos Alonso, second left, is fouled by Plzen's Tomas Chory during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Barcelona's Gavi, left, fights for the ball with Plzen's Lukas Kalvach during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Barcelona's Gavi, left, fights for the ball with Plzen's Vaclav Pilar during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Barcelona's Gavi, left, fights for the ball with Plzen's Lukas Kalvach during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Barcelona's Ferran Torres attempts a shot at goal in front of Plzen's Libor Holik during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Plzen's Jhon Mosquera, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Barcelona's Gerard Pique, second left, and Barcelona's Franck Kessie during the Champions League group C soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and FC Barcelona at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
