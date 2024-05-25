Barbra Banda scores 2 goals as Orlando Pride win 8th straight, 2-1 over Portland

Barbra Banda scored two goals and the Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 to extend their winning streak to eight games. Banda now has eight goals in six National Women’s Soccer League starts, and the first-place Pride (8-0-3) became the first team in league history to win eight matches in a row. Izzy D’Aquila, scoring her first NWSL goal, got one back for Portland in the 71st minute. Houston beat North Carolina 3-0, the Washington Spirit beat the Seattle Reign 3-2 and Gotham FC beat Bay FC 2-0.

