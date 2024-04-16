Barbra Banda joins her Orlando Pride teammates for her first practice with the team

Forward Barbra Banda has officially joined the Orlando Pride after helping the Zambian women’s national team secure a spot at this summer’s Olympics. The Pride acquired Banda for a team-record transfer fee of $740,000 from Chinese Women’s Super League club Shanghai Shengli FC. She was greeted at the airport by fans. Before coming to America, Banda was on international duty with Zambia. She scored twice in the second leg of the team’s victory over Morocco for one of Africa’s two spots in the Olympics.

