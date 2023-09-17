Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Saturday in the San Diego Open for her second victory of the year and seventh on the WTA Tour. Played in cool, cloudy conditions, the match was punctuated by short rallies and inconsistent shot-making by both players until the final set. Down 4-5 and serving at deuce, Kenin double-faulted, then hit a forehand wide to give fourth-seeded Krejcikova the victory. In addition to the $120,150 winner’s check and glass trophy, the 5-foot-10 Krejcikova — 2020 Australian Open winner — was presented with a shiny new 5-foot-9 surfboard, emblematic of the event’s close proximity to the beach.

