Barbie, Strong combine for more than 200 yards rushing to lead McNeese over Texas A&M Commerce 31-3

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Joshon Barbie and Bryce Strong each ran for more than 100 yards and a score to lead McNeese to a 31-3 victory over Texas A&M Commerce. Barbie had 20 carries for 124 yards that included a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Strong finished with 121 yards rushing on 10 carries, and his 78-yard scoring run stretched the Cowboys’ lead to 14-3 late in the first quarter. McNeese (5-5, 2-3 Southland Conference) finished with 367 yards rushing on 56 carries. Ron Peace was 10-of-23 passing for 138 yards and threw two interceptions for Texas A&M Commerce (1-8, 1-3).

