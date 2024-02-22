Baraka Okojie leads George Mason past DaRon Holmes II and No. 16 Dayton, 71-67

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Baraka Okojie scored all of his 19 points in the second half, and George Mason rallied past No. 16 Dayton 71-67 for the first home victory over a ranked foe in program history. Keyshawn Hall added 17 points for the Patriots, who trailed 40-29 early in the second half before their physical defense keyed a 24-2 run. George Mason won its third straight and improved to 13-2 at home this season, and this victory ended with the Patriots’ student section pouring onto the court to celebrate. DaRon Holmes II scored 26 points for Dayton.

