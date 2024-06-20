Banner night from reigning MVP Luciano Acosta propels Cincinnati to 4-3 victory over Union

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reigning MVP Luciano Acosta scored in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time, polishing off a two-goal night and leading FC Cincinnati to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Acosta, who notched an assist on the first goal of the night, became the seventh player in league history to have a hand in 100 regular-season goals over a four-year span. Acosta, who has career totals of 43 goals and 57 assists, used a helper from Yamil Asad to score the winner and help Cincinnati (12-3-3) keep pace with front-running Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (4-6-8) pulled even just before halftime when Tai Baribo scored his first career goal — in the 43rd minute.

