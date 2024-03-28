Banned Sandro Tonali has been charged by the English FA for breaching its betting rules

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with breaching English soccer’s betting rules. Tonali is serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian soccer federation for betting on teams he played for. It has ruled him out of action since October. Now he could be in more trouble after the FA says he breached its rules on 50 occasions by placing bets on matches from Aug. 12 to Oct. 12 last year.

