Banned Sandro Tonali given 2-month suspended soccer ban for breaking betting rules

By The Associated Press
FILE - Newcastle's Sandro Tonali applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Champions League group F soccer match between AC Milan and Newcastle at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 19, 2023. Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a two-month suspended ban for breaching English soccer's betting rules, the Football Association announced on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Tonali is already serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian soccer federation for betting on teams he played for, which has ruled him out of action since October. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been suspended for two months for breaching English soccer’s betting rules. Tonali is already serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian federation for betting on teams he played for. That has ruled him out of action since October. The English Football Association says Tonali admitted to breaching its rules on 50 occasions by placing bets on matches last year. He self-reported these breaches on Oct. 20 and also admitted to betting on four Newcastle matches but always on his team to win.

