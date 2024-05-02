Banned Sandro Tonali given 2-month suspended soccer ban for breaking betting rules

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been suspended for two months for breaching English soccer’s betting rules. Tonali is already serving a 10-month ban issued by the Italian federation for betting on teams he played for. That has ruled him out of action since October. The English Football Association says Tonali admitted to breaching its rules on 50 occasions by placing bets on matches last year. He self-reported these breaches on Oct. 20 and also admitted to betting on four Newcastle matches but always on his team to win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.