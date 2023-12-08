Banned for a game, Arsenal manager Arteta says it’s hard to curb celebrations in big moments

LONDON (AP) — Mikel Arteta says managers deserve some leeway when it comes to goal celebrations. Like when your team scores a 97th-minute winner that keeps you atop the Premier League. The Arsenal coach will be banned from the touchline at Aston Villa on Saturday after he received his third yellow card of the season on Tuesday for his excessive celebrations following Declan Rice’s winner in a 4-3 victory over Luton. Arteta says “when you get those moments in sport, you should be able to do that.” Arsenal leads Liverpool by two points and third-place Villa by four. The Spaniard will watch the game from the directors’ box at Villa Park.

