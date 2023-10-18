Banned Fagioli apologizes for ‘naive’ betting error, Newcastle giving ‘full support’ to Tonali

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli has apologized for a “naive error” but also hit out at newspapers for writing what he described as “rubbish” over his part in a betting scandal. Newcastle has also spoken out in response to midfielder Sandro Tonali being investigated by Italian authorities, saying the player had the club’s “full support.” A statement from Fagioli came the day after he was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations and ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction. Fagioli’s suspension was reduced from the minimum of three years after he admitted to betting on soccer matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.