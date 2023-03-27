Bank of America signs on as new Boston Marathon sponsor

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has agreed to a 10-year sponsorship deal with Bank of America that organizers hope will allow the world’s oldest 26.2-mile road race to grow over the next decade while maintaining its historic character. Financial terms of the deal announced Monday weren’t disclosed. But the deal doesn’t include the naming rights that typically allow the sponsor to boost its profile and an event to boost its coffers. Bank of America already had a foot in the distance-running world as the sponsor of the Chicago Marathon for the last decade. Insurance giant John Hancock sponsored the Boston Marathon for the last 38 years.

