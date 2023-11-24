Bangura runs for 121 yards and a TD, Ohio beats Akron 25-14 in a MAC regular-season finale

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and Ohio beat Akron 25-14 in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale. Akron (2-10, 1-7) built a 14-3 halftime lead before Kurtis Rourke scored on a short-yardage touchdown run and then tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Miles Cross that gave Ohio (9-3, 6-2) an 18-14 lead with 2:04 left in the third. On the ensuing possession, Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw an interception near midfield, setting up Bangura’s 1-yard score to end a 15-play drive that chewed 8:41. Tahj Bullock threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Zips.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.