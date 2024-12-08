Bangot Dak scores 16 points, Colorado jumps out early and rolls past Colorado State 72-55

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bangot Dak scored 16 points and Colorado cruised to a 72-55 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night.Dak made 7 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer. Julian Hammond III added 13 points and Elijah Malone added 10 for Colorado (7-2). Three others finished with nine points apiece, including Trevor Baskin who grabbed 11 rebounds with two blocks and two steals. Colorado shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor. Jalen Lake made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Colorado State (5-4).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.