Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl first in 2nd T20 vs Afghanistan

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and sent Afghanistan in to bat first Sunday in the second and final T20 international. The hosts led the series 1-0 following their two-wicket win the first match. Afghanistan lost a one-off test between the sides by a record 546-run margin, before winning the three-match ODI series 2-1.

