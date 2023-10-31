Bangladesh wins toss, bats first against Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan as both teams bid to break losing streaks at the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan goes into the game on the back of four successive losses, including a narrow, contentious one-wicket loss to South Africa. Bangladesh has qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy more in mind than qualifying for the semifinals in the World Cup after losing five consecutive games since it’s opening win over Afghanistan. Pakistan has a slim chance to sneak into the semifinals but it needs to win its remaining three group games and rely on other results going in its favor.

