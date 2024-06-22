Bangladesh wins toss and opts to field against India in Super Eight match in T20 World Cup

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Najmul Hossain Shanto won the coin toss and Bangladesh opted to bowl against India in their Super Eight match in the Twenty20 World Cup. India beat Afghanistan in its first game of the Super Eight stage and is placed second in group 1 with two points — behind Australia on net run-rate. Bangladesh lost to the 2021 champions in its first game, and is placed fourth. Afghanistan is third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.