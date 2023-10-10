Bangladesh wins the toss, sends defending champion England in to bat at Cricket World Cup

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Bangladesh has won the toss and sent defending champion England in to bat in the second game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh is coming off a six-wicket opening win over Afghanistan at the same ground. England opened with a heavy nine-wicket loss to New Zealand, giving the Black Caps a measure of revenge for the narrow result in the 2019 final. England has won 19 of the 24 previous one-day internationals against Bangladesh, although the ledger in World Cups is even at 2-2.

