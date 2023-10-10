Bangladesh wins the toss, sends defending champion England in to bat at Cricket World Cup

By The Associated Press
Bangladesh flag is displayed before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashwini Bhatia]

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Bangladesh has won the toss and sent defending champion England in to bat in the second game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh is coming off a six-wicket opening win over Afghanistan at the same ground. England opened with a heavy nine-wicket loss to New Zealand, giving the Black Caps a measure of revenge for the narrow result in the 2019 final. England has won 19 of the 24 previous one-day internationals against Bangladesh, although the ledger in World Cups is even at 2-2.

