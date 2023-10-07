Bangladesh wins the toss and will bat first against Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh has won the toss and chose to bowl against Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup at Dharamsala, India. It was the first of two World Cup matches on the day, with South Africa scheduled to play Sri Lanka in a later match at New Delhi. Afghanistan lost all nine games at the 2019 World Cup in England. Pacer Naveen ul Haq is back into the side, but Afghanistan has gone spin heavy with three frontline spinners in Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman. Bangladesh has never qualified for the semifinals at a World Cup and skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be hoping to improve on that record in his fifth and final time at the tournament.

