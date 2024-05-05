Bangladesh takes 2-0 lead in Twenty20 cricket series against Zimbabwe with 6-wicket win

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Pacer Taskin Ahmed has helped Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by six wickets with nine balls remaining in their second Twenty20 cricket international to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Taskin followed his 3-14 in the opener with 2-18 on Sunday as Zimbabwe was restricted to 138-7 after Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to field. Bangladesh reached 142-4 in 18.3 overs in reply with Towhid Hridoy hitting a 25-ball 37 not out. Mahmudullah confirmed the victory with an elegant cover-drive for a boundary and was unbeaten on 26 off 16. The third match is on Tuesday.

