Bangladesh spins out Afghanistan for 156, Sri Lanka fields against South Africa at World Cup

By The Associated Press
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zardan run between the wickets during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Dharamsala, India, Saturday, Oct.7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashwini Bhatia]

Bangladesh’s spinners have bowled out Afghanistan for a below-par 156 at the Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala, India. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and captain Shakib Al Hasan combined to take six wickets as Afghanistan was dismissed in 37.2 overs. Top-scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on 47 for the first wicket but Gurbaz’s dismissal for 47 in the 26th over sparked a collapse. The last three wickets fell without a run being added. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against South Africa ahead of their day-night game in Delhi.

