Bangladesh spins out Afghanistan for 156, Sri Lanka fields against South Africa at World Cup

Bangladesh’s spinners have bowled out Afghanistan for a below-par 156 at the Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala, India. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and captain Shakib Al Hasan combined to take six wickets as Afghanistan was dismissed in 37.2 overs. Top-scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on 47 for the first wicket but Gurbaz’s dismissal for 47 in the 26th over sparked a collapse. The last three wickets fell without a run being added. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against South Africa ahead of their day-night game in Delhi.

