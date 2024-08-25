Bangladesh registers historic 10-wicket win after Pakistan collapse to 146 all out in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Bangladesh shrugged off political unrest back home to notch a historic 10-wicket win after scrappy Pakistan collapsed to 146 all out on a dramatic final day of the first test. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who was a lawmaker in the government of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, shared seven wickets after the pace bowlers had mopped up the top order to give Bangladesh its maiden win in 14 test matches against Pakistan. Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam scored an unbeaten 15 and 9, respectively, as Bangladesh reached 30-0 for only its seventh away test win and the first since beating New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in January 2022.

