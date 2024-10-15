Bangladesh fires cricket coach for allegedly assaulting a player at World Cup

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Bangladesh Cricket Board has fired national team coach Chandika Hathurusinghe for allegedly assaulting one of his players during last year’s 50-over World Cup in India. The board served notice to the Sri Lankan and suspended him for 48 hours after which his contract will be terminated. Hathurusinghe has made no public comment. Former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons, who has led Zimbabwe, Ireland, West Indies and Afghanistan as head coach in the past, will replace Hathurusinghe for an interim period up to the Champions Trophy in February next year.

