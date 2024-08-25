Bangladesh eyes historic test win against scrappy Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Bangladesh eyed an historic win as Pakistan collapsed to 108-6 against pace and spin on the fifth and final day of the first test. Pakistan was in tatters against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack and still trails by 9 runs after conceding a 117-run first innings lead. Bangladesh has lost 12 out of its last 13 test matches against Pakistan, with its best result a draw in 2015. Mohammad Rizwan was the last recognized batsman for Pakistan at the crease and was unbeaten on 22. Shaheen Shah Afridi survived late lbw referral against Shakib Al Hasan, and was not out on 1 at the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.