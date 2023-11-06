Bangladesh ends 6-match losing streak at Cricket World Cup and Mathews suffers unusual dismissal

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lanka has been eliminated from World Cup semifinal contention by Bangladesh and Angelo Mathews has become the first batter to be timed out in international cricket. Bangladesh won by three wickets with nearly nine overs to spare in New Delhi and ended a six-match losing run. Najamul Hasan Shanto and skipper Shakib Al Hasan made aggressive half-centuries as the Bangladesh top order finally clicked. They reached 282-7 after dismissing Sri Lanka for 279. Sri Lanka was propped up by Charith Asalanka’s brilliant 108. Mathews wasn’t ready to face his first ball within two minutes as stipulated by the tournament rules. His helmet strap broke and he called for a replacement helmet. It took more than three minutes to arrive.

