Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan out of Cricket World Cup with fractured finger

The International Cricket Council says Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the World Cup with a fractured left-index finger. The all-rounder was injured while batting in the controversial three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday. Wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque has been named as his replacement and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will take over as skipper. Bangladesh cannot reach the semifinals. It is seventh in the standings with four points from eight matches. Its other win came against Afghanistan, with a final game against Australia in Pune remaining on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.