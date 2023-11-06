Bangladesh bowls first against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup as both teams seek a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Bangladesh is currently ninth in the standings after six consecutive defeats since beating Afghanistan in its opening game. Coach Chanidka Hathurusinghe believes his team’s dismal performance is due to below-par batting. While Bangladesh kept faith in its struggling batting lineup, it brought in fast bowler Tanzim Hasan in place of Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka’s loss to India in the last game meant it will remain at seventh in the standings, even if it beats Bangladesh. The top seven teams at the World Cup and host Pakistan will qualify for the Champions Trophy.

