Bangladesh beats Netherlands at T20 World Cup. England wins toss, bowls first against Oman

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — Bangladesh edged closer to confirming its second-round qualification by beating the Netherlands by 25 runs at the Twenty20 World Cup. Wrist spinner Rishad Hossain spun the Tigers to victory picking 3-33 in four overs, after star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan had scored 64 not out off 46 balls. Bangladesh had put up 159-5 after it was put into bat, while the Netherlands was restricted to 134-8 in response in their Group D game. With one game remaining, Bangladesh needs just two points to qualify for the “super eight” stage. It faces Nepal on Monday.

