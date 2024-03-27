Banged-up Yankees to get infielder Jon Berti from Marlins in 3-team trade sending Rortvedt to Rays

HOUSTON (AP) — Jon Berti could be at third base in the banged-up Yankees’ opener at Houston after New York agreed to acquire the infielder as part of a three-team trade with Miami and Tampa Bay. New York agreed to send catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays and minor league outfielder Juan Cruz to the Marlins, while outfielder Shane Sasaki would move from the Rays to Miami. The 34-year-old Berti could fill in at third base while DJ LeMahieu is on the injured list because of a bone bruise in his right foot.

