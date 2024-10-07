Banged-up Saints put OL Shane Lemieux on IR before kickoff against Chiefs in latest blow to offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints put backup offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reserve amid a flurry of roster moves before they played the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Saints signed offensive lineman Kyle Hergel from the practice squad to provide depth in his place. They also said running back Kendre Miller would miss the game with a hamstring injury, and that safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird had been added to the active roster with standard practice squad promotions.

