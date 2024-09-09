Banged-up Rams lose WR Puka Nacua with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua had a knee injury in the first half against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out. Nacua had four catches for 35 yards on Sunday night before he was hurt. He was a record-setting rookie last season, earning Pro Bowl recognition. The Rams were banged up on the offensive line entering the game and the position group took more hits in the Motor City, losing left tackle Joe Noteboom and left guard Steve Avila to injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.