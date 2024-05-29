‘Banged up’ Marcus Semien gets a day off after 349 consecutive games for Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is getting a day off for the first time in more than two years. He isn’t in their lineup against Arizona, ending his streak of 349 consecutive games started since May 2022. Manager Bruce Bochy says Semien had been sore since a collision in the outfield with right fielder Adolis García on May 18. The second baseman had played all eight games since then, and was in a 1-for-20 slide the past five games. The Rangers have a day off Thursday before opening a weekend series in Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.