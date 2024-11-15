Banged-up Falcons rule out 8 players for Sunday’s game vs. Broncos

FL0WERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be missing eight players for their game against the Denver Broncos, including several starters on defense. Cornerback Mike Hughes and nickel back Dee Alford were ruled out by the NFC South leaders, along with Antonio Hamilton Sr. Inside linebacker Troy Andersen is sidelined again after reaggravating a knee injury that already caused him to miss five games. Rookie backer JD Bertrand will miss his third straight game with a concussion. Ta’Quon Graham and James Smith-Williams were also ruled out. Tight end Charlie Woerner will be sidelined as well. Darnell Mooney and Drew Dalman are set to play.

