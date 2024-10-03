Banged-up Colts try to end a 9-game road skid against the winless Jaguars

The banged-up Indianapolis Colts will try to end a nine-game road-losing skid to Jacksonville on Sunday. The streak includes a game in London. The Jaguars are favored in this AFC South matchup despite being the NFL’s only winless team. The betting line has a lot to do with the health of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and star running back Jonathan Taylor. The Jags have dropped nine of 10 going back to last year. Jacksonville will induct former coach Tom Coughlin into the franchise’s ring of honor at halftime. Coughlin will join Tony Boselli, Jimmy Smith, Fred Taylor, Mark Brunell and original team owners Wayne and Delores Weaver in the “Pride of the Jaguars.”

