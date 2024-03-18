Banged-up Cavaliers missing 3 starters with injuries, sign forward Marcus Morris Sr. to 10-day deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Missing three regular starters with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. to a 10-day contract to give them some depth. Morris played in 37 games earlier this season for Philadelphia before being traded to San Antonio on Feb. 8. The 34-year-old agreed to a buyout with the Spurs and was waived Feb. 29, allowing him to remain eligible for the postseason. It’s possible he’ll stay beyond his 10-day contract with the Cavs, who have been wrecked by injuries. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is still slowed by a knee bruise and the Cavs are also missing forward Evan Mobley and Max Strus with injuries. Cleveland is currently third in the Eastern Conference.

