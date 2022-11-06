Banged-up Allen shoulders loss after Bills fall to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen’s banged-up lower right arm didn’t prevent him from pointing the blame at himself. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was far from his usual dominant self, mostly shut down by an aggressive New York Jets defense in a 20-17 loss Sunday. Allen was intercepted twice and sacked five times. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and was held without a touchdown pass. He was also seen flexing his right hand after he had the ball knocked out of it on a strip-sack on Buffalo’s final possession. Allen said there was slight pain but he’d get through it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.