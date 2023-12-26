Banged up all season, Jaguars QB Lawrence is now dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but coach Doug Pederson says he could practice later this week. Pederson says Lawrence “is progressing” and “he’s a little bit sore.” The Jaguars (8-7) host Carolina (2-13) on Sunday. Jacksonville is trying to end a four-game skid and keep alive hopes of making the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Lawrence has started 51 consecutive games since the Jags drafted him first overall in 2021. He’s been banged up of late, dealing with a sprained knee, a sprained ankle, a concussion and now a sprained shoulder.

