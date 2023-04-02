Bangalore and Rajasthan enjoy resounding victories in IPL

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have smashed half centuries to give Royal Challengers Bangalore a perfect start in cricket’s Indian Premier League with an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals showed plenty of batting muscle at the top of the order while Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed 4-17 in a resounding 72-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day’s other game. Kohli blazed an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls and du Plessis smacked 73 off 43 as the two openers enjoyed 11 sixes and 11 fours between them in Bangalore’s winning run-chase of 172-2 in 16.2 overs. Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj bowled the first 11-ball over in IPL history that included four successive wides.

