Bang! ABC/ESPN’s Breen enters rarified air in Game 5 of NBA Finals with 100th broadcast

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
FILE - Mike Breen, NBA play-by-play sports commentator for ABC, prepares for Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on June 4, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. Breen will hit his 100th NBA Finals broadcast on Monday night, June 12, 2023, during game 5 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Margot]

Mike Breen is currently the dean of television announcers for the NBA Finals and he is about to enter rarified air space. The ABC/ESPN announcer will reach another milestone on Monday night in Game 5 of the Denver-Miami series. It will be Breen’s 100th NBA Finals broadcast, making him the third basketball announcer on radio or television to reach that mark. He’ll be the sixth U.S. play-by-play voice, including the World Series and Stanley Cup Final.

