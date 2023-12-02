Bane scores 30 points, depleted Grizzlies beat Mavs 108-94 with Doncic out for personal reasons

DALLAS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 30 points and the depleted Memphis Grizzlies won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Dallas 108-94 with Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic out for personal reasons. Kyrie Irving struggled early in the absence of his fellow All-Star, missing all seven shots while finishing with one point before the break as the Mavericks fell behind by 15. Doncic was without Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. The third-leading scorer was out with back spasms. Memphis has played all season without suspended star guard Ja Morant.

