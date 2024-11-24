Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Barbra Banda scored in the 37th minute to give the Orlando Pride their first National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit. Banda dribbled into the right side of the box and made a move past a defender before kicking the ball on the ground with her left foot and past the goalkeeper. She became the first player in the NWSL to score in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs. The Pride is the first team since 2019 to win the Shield and win the title in the same year.

