Banda, Marta score and the Pride advance to the NWSL championship with 3-2 win over Current

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barbra Banda scored the go-ahead goal and the Orlando Pride went on to defeat the Kansas City Current 3-2 to advance to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game. The Pride will face the Washington Spirit on Saturday at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The Spirit advanced to the finals on a penalty shootout with a 1-1 draw with defending champions Gotham FC in the other semifinal on Saturday. Haley McCutcheon and the legendary Marta also scored for top-seeded Orlando, which lost just two games this season and won the NWSL Shield.

