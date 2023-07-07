Banda answers Popp in 112th minute for Zambia to beat Germany 3-2 in Women’s World Cup warmup

FÜRTH, Germany (AP) — Zambia captain Barbra Banda has scored in the 12th minute of injury time to negate Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes before and deal Germany a 3-2 defeat in their last game before the Women’s World Cup. Popp thought she had salvaged at least a draw in Furth when she scored the second of two injury time goals for the home team. But Banda made the most of a poor throw-in from Klara Bühl when she raced clear and let fly with a chip over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms from about 20 meters for the winner. It was the outstanding Banda’s second goal. The win over the two-time champion will boost Zambia’s confidence ahead of its World Cup debut.

